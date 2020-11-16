Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault, armed robbery

Jyrmanie Moulden, 23, was arrested on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection with a string of assault charges dating back to last July.

On Monday around 1 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force say they arrested Jyrmanie Moulden, 23, in the 2800 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Moulden had multiple outstanding warrants, including for aggravated domestic assault from an incident that occurred in July 2020 in the 1200 block of Mystic River Way and aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred that same month in the 100 block of Taliwa Court.