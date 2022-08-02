Knoxville man arrested for Austin-East High School ball field vandalism

The defendant admitted to doing "donuts" said the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man responsible for the damage to Austin-East High School's ball field says he will pay for the damages according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said Grady Edward Chandler Jr. drove his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in circles on the field, in January.

The vandalism was caught on surveillance video, said KPD.

Chandler said he would pay for the almost $3,000 dollars in damages and admitted to doing "donuts" in his truck on the field according to KPD.