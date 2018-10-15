Knoxville — A Knoxville man is in custody on multiple felony charges after a domestic assault call around 12:25 this afternoon, Oct. 15.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a call about an aggravated assault at a residence in the 1100 block of Rider Avenue.

KPD said the female victim called 911 requesting help during a domestic assault at her home and stated her boyfriend, 21-year-old Nathaniel Brady, had choked her and hit her inside the house they share.

The victim fled the residence to her vehicle, according to officers. Brady followed her and used physical force to shatter the windshield while she was inside the vehicle.

He then shot at her twice as she fled in her vehicle. The victim was not hit by the gunfire, according to KPD.

While the officers were at the scene, Brady returned and was taken into custody.

A search of Brady's vehicle led to the discovery of two glass mason jars containing more than 134 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was also located inside a backpack, according to officers. They also found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the center console of the vehicle, and two .380 caliber shell casings were found in the driveway of the residence.

Brady has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of schedule VI for resale, possession of a weapon during commission of drug felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to KPD.

Additional charges could be placed as the investigation continues, according to officials.

