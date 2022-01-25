Knoxville man charged in 2021 Sevierville shooting

According to warrants, officers responded to The Bluffs at 1548 Parkway Suite 301 in Sevierville for a report of a shooting on September 18, 2021.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man wounded in Sevierville in September 2021.

According to warrants, officers responded to The Bluffs at 1548 Parkway Suite 301 in Sevierville for a report of a shooting on September 18, 2021.

Upon arrival, a man, identified as Raul O. Torres, was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that two suspects left in a white sedan prior to officers' arrival, warrants show. One individual was identified through card/bank records and witness statements as Cory Brown (alias) of Knoxville.

Based on warrants, Brown can be seen on video firing a pistol in the area where empty shell casings were found in the parking lot towards individuals in the parking lot including Torres.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism over $2,500, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 19, 2021, shortly after officers from the Sevierville Police Department found the injured man, a Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a vehicle on I-40 with people believed to have been involved with the shooting.

One person from the vehicle, 30-year-old Damian Hamblin of Morristown, was arrested. Hamblin was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and simple possession of marijuana.