KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man faces charges of assault and indecent exposure after two women claim he urinated on them from a balcony.

According to court records, the two victims were sitting outside an apartment on Ridgebrook Lane Sunday night when Minani Rekadius, 19, appeared on the balcony above them. They said that Rekadius, who was "extremely intoxicated," urinated off the balcony, hitting both of them.

The women said he then went into the middle of the parking lot, where he urinated once again. The women videotaped his actions in the parking lot and provided that to the officer.

Rekadius was arrested and transported by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out because of his level of intoxication.