KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting at a woman in front of Northshore Heights Senior Living early Tuesday morning, according to Knox County court records.

Nicholas Boggs, 29, allegedly sent a picture to the woman of her car outside her workplace via Facebook Messenger. As she was walking out the door towards her car, she said she saw Boggs kneeling down behind landscaping, court records show.

He allegedly pointed a gun at her before she ran back inside. As she was doing so, she said she heard three loud bangs. Bullets struck the entry way on the building she entered, and Boggs fled the scene before officers got there, records state.

According to those records, Boggs "premeditated and attempted the intentional killing" of the victim.

Boggs is a known felon and "possessed a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a felony," the records continued.

Because he is a convicted felon, he was also charged with possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

Boggs' bond is set at $250,000 for the attempted murder charge and $50,000 for the weapon possession charge.

Boggs is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 3.

The senior living facility is located at 8804 S. Northshore Drive.