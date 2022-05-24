ACSO: Knoxville man charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old in Anderson Co.

Deputies said Christopher Davidson, 25, from Knoxville, was charged with aggravated statutory rape after an investigation from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was charged with aggravated statutory rape after the Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old child.

They said Tuesday that Christopher M. Davidson, 25, from Knoxville, was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury. They said a detective with ACSO, Darrell Slater, collected evidence and sent it to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.

That evidence was later presented to the Grand Jury and led to Davidson's arrest, authorities said. They also said that he was released the same day he was arrested after posting a $50,000 bond.

They said Davidson will stay out on bond while waiting for his trial. Information about when that trial would be held was not immediately available.