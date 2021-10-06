Knoxville man convicted of attempted murder after stabbing victim several times at a barbeque

The 60-year-old man is facing between eight to 12 years in prison for the crime, and will be sentenced on November 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing up to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder in 2019.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, 60-year-old Frank Kincaid was convicted of attempted second degree murder and will face sentencing on November 18.

The DA said Kincaid and the victim were at a barbeque at Victor Ashe Park on October 11, 2019 when they began arguing about who would light the grill. Attorneys said the victim pushed Kincaid and walked away, and Kincaid then pulled a knife from his pocket and rushed the victim -- stabbing him at least 11 times in the chest, stomach, arm and back.

Authorities said one of the stab wounds damaged the victim's heart, sending him into cardiac arrest. The Knoxville Police Department and EMS responded, and paramedics were able to resuscitate the victim on the way to the hospital -- where he underwent open heart surgery to save his life.