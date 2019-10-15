KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is going to prison after being convicted of beating and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Jonathan Darrell Hardin, 31, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping and Assault this week in a Knox County courtroom.

Prosecutors said Hardin's girlfriend broke up with him via text message on Dec. 16, 2018. Around 3 a.m., Hardin came into her apartment and punched her in the face and threatened her with a boxcutter.

He then dragged her outside by her hair, hit her face on a concrete wall, and forced her into his vehicle, the investigation showed. He drove her to a gas station on Cherry St. where the victim was able to text her location to a friend who called police.

Officers were able to arrest Hardin rescue the woman, who was treated at the hospital for cuts and bruises to her nose and face.

“Fortunately, the victim was not more seriously injured thanks to her own quick thinking and the fast response of KPD officers,” said DA Charme Allen.

Hardin will be sentenced on Nov. 22. He faces between eight and twelve years in prison that must be served consecutive to a ten-year sentence from a previous cocaine dealing case.