Knoxville man convicted of murder in 2020 Fourth of July shooting that started after fireworks fight

McCaleb was previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder and on parole when the 2020 shooting happened, the DA's office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Bobby Davis at a Fourth of July celebration in 2020.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office, a jury found Brandon McCaleb guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other weapons charges after a four-day trial.

Judge Steve Sword ordered McCaleb to serve a mandatory life prison sentence for the murder conviction and set sentencing for his other counts on May 26. Under Tennessee law, a person convicted of first-degree murder must serve at least 51 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The shooting happened the night of July 4, 2020 at the 2000 block of Seminole Avenue just east of the Old City in Knoxville as friends and family gathered to celebrate.

KPD said McCaleb, who was 28 years old at the time, and the victim began throwing fireworks at each other. The DA's office said McCaleb got mad, grabbed a gun from the home and pointed it at Davis. Police said McCaleb shot Davis twice when the victim turned to run, and Davis died four days later at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

McCaleb was previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder and on parole when the shooting happened, the DA's office said. Because of his prior convictions, he is also facing an additional 25 to 40 years in prison for the attempted first-degree murder conviction.