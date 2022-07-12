Knoxville man sentenced to life in prison after shooting ex-girlfriend in 2020

Roger Earl England, 35, shot and killed his former girlfriend and is sentenced to life in prison.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been given a life sentence after the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2020, according to the District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said Roger Earl England, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder, and Judge Kyle Hixson imposed a life sentence in the Tennessee Department of Correction once the jury had reached their verdict.

In a five-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Lambert and Hector Sanchez explained to the jury that on Jan. 26, 2020, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeremy McCord responded to a call at a residence off Lovell Road, according to a release.

The DA's office said the investigation revealed that England and the victim began dating a month earlier when they met in Indiana. The two moved in together in their Knoxville home three days before the shooting. The victim decided to move back to Indiana and was in the process of breaking up with England and packing her belongings when England shot her once in the back of the head.

England initially denied involvement in the shooting but later admitted that he shot the victim because she was leaving him, according to the DA's release.

“Unfortunately, we see more domestic violence cases in our office than any other type of case. With the sentence in this case, this offender will never again be able to harm someone in our community,” District Attorney Charme Allen said.