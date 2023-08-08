Knoxville man convicted of violating sex offender registry requirements

Darrin V. Clark faces sentencing Sept. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville convicted sex offender has been found guilty of failing to follow the requirements of the offender registry.

A jury convicted Darrin V. Clark, 54, in Knox County Criminal Court of two counts of violating of the state's terms for community supervision for life. They require among other things that he submit to polygraph exams and comply when asked questions while taking a polygraph.

According to Knox County prosecutors, he failed to do just that in a recent interview when asked if he'd violated the conditions of the sex offender registry.

Clark previously has been convicted of aggravated statutory rape, attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.