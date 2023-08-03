67-year-old Knoxville man convicted of child pornography charges, faces life in prison

According to a release, Glenn Fred Glatz, 67, was convicted of enticing two teen girls to send him images and videos of themselves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 67-year-old Knoxville man was convicted on several child pornography charges and faces life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

It said Glenn Fred Glatz, 67, was convicted on four counts of producing child pornography, three counts of transferring obscene material, a count of receipt of child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography. He faces sentencing on Dec. 5 and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The release said Glatz used a social media website to entice two teen girls into sending him "lascivious images" and videos of themselves. He responded by sending them explicit images and sexual videos of himself.

It also said he saved images and videos from the teens on his phone. Authorities said they found other child pornography images on the phone after examining it.