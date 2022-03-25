Knoxville man dies after being found unresponsive in KCSO van; investigation underway

Allan T. Arbach Jr., who had a long arrest record, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating what led to the death Wednesday of a Knoxville man who had been arrested and was in the custody of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen asked for the review, TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart told WBIR.

KCSO officers arrested and took Allan T. Arbach Jr., 35, into custody on an outstanding warrant, Earhart said.

"He was placed in a transport van and taken to a location along Merchant Drive in Knoxville to be transferred to another jail transport vehicle," Earhart said in a statement.

When officers got to the meet-up point, they found Arbach "unresponsive" in the van.

"Deputies immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived," Earhart said. "He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

An autopsy was being conducted.

Arbach had an adult arrest record dating to 2006. His most recent convictions dated to 2019 for reckless endangerment and evading arrest, records show.

Authorities were seeking to revoke probation on those charges at the time of his death, records show. Arbach was due in court Friday.