Knoxville man faces trial in killings of two young brothers in 2019

James Allen, 36, allegedly went to the brothers' apartment to rob them in December 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Testimony starts Tuesday in the Knox County trial of a man accused of murdering two young brothers in December 2019 during a drug robbery.

Prosecutors and the defense picked a jury Monday afternoon. Opening statements in Judge Steve Sword's court will take place first, followed by the state's first witnesses.

James Allen, 36, faces a six-count indictment that accuses him of murdering Christian Haley, 20, and his brother, Joshua Haley, 19, at their apartment in North Knoxville. Allen also is accused of taking a weapon, ammunition and marijuana from the brothers.

Two juveniles also have been charged in the case and transferred from juvenile court to face prosecution as adults.

Anthony Lua, now 20, pleaded guilty this summer to second-degree murder in connection with the killings. Authorities say Lua took part in the killings.

Both Lua and Allen were armed, prosecutors allege.

Isaiah Grigsby, also now 20, is facing prosecution in the case. Police allege he was supposed to serve as the getaway driver but fled the scene while Lua and Allen were inside the brothers' apartment near Interstate 640.

Cameron Williams and Danielle Jones are presenting the state's case against Allen.

Mary Lewis represents Allen.

She told Sword she believes the killing was gang-related, involving members of the Vice Lords, and that her client has been mistakenly identified as being at the apartment when it was in fact another gang member.

Grigsby, now serving a 10-year term in the state prison system for an attempted murder, briefly testified Monday afternoon in a jury-out hearing as Lewis sought to show Grigsby knew about the gang-related nature of the killins.