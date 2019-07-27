KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing a litany of charges after court records show he walked off a work detail, then assaulted two officers trying to apprehend him.

Court records indicate Jeremy Curtis Wells, 37, allegedly spat blood on one officer and grabbed the testicles of a detective while trying to evade arrest.

Detectives with the Knox County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit responded to reports that Wells had walked off a work detail crew around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

When officials tried to detain him at 2515 Kenilworth Lane, reports show he tried to evade capture by attacking them.

That's when records say Wells spat blood at an officer and grabbed a detective's testicles, admitting afterwards that he knew he tested positive for the Hepatitis C virus when he did so.

Wells was eventually taken into custody and transported to UT Medical Center for evaluation.

He faces multiple charges: assault - bodily injury, assault - physical contact, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and escape.