x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Knoxville man indicted in killing of woman who sought help at fire station

Victim Shawanda Arnwine died on April 23.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender with a history of violence faces trial for the April murder of a woman in Knoxville.

A grand jury has indicted Kenneth Duane Hall, 61, for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's accused of murdering Shawanda Arnwine, 42.

Arnwine showed up early April 23 at the Knoxville Fire Department station on Sevier Avenue with stab wounds. Hall had attacked her in the 1400 block of East Moody Avenue in South Knoxville, authorities allege.

Related Articles

Arnwine died of her injuries.

Hall is being held in the Knox County jail in lieu of $185,000 bond, records show.

Hall has a history of violence that includes using knives in attacks, records show.

A Knox County jury convicted him in 2012 of the 2011 rape of a woman in Knoxville.

Credit: TDOC
Kenneth Hall served time until recently in a Tennessee prison for raping a Knoxville woman in 2011.

More Videos

In Other News

KPD investigating East Knoxville shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out