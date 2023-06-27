Knoxville man indicted in killing of woman who sought help at fire station

Victim Shawanda Arnwine died on April 23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender with a history of violence faces trial for the April murder of a woman in Knoxville.

A grand jury has indicted Kenneth Duane Hall, 61, for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's accused of murdering Shawanda Arnwine, 42.

Arnwine showed up early April 23 at the Knoxville Fire Department station on Sevier Avenue with stab wounds. Hall had attacked her in the 1400 block of East Moody Avenue in South Knoxville, authorities allege.

Arnwine died of her injuries.

Hall is being held in the Knox County jail in lieu of $185,000 bond, records show.

Hall has a history of violence that includes using knives in attacks, records show.