A Knox County grand jury has indicted a Knoxville man in the April killing of a man on Broadway.

Gerald Tyshawn Henry has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Henry was arrested last month after Jerry Holt, 40, died from a gunshot wound in a shooting off North Broadway. Investigators said Holt had been arguing with Henry, and that he then pulled out a gun and shot him to death.

Holt died at UT Medical Center.

Henry ran from the scene immediately after the shooting but was eventually caught, police said.