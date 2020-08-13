Knoxville man on TBI Most Wanted List for murder arrested in Charlotte, N.C. Thursday

Tomier Lundy, 20, was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and TBI for murder, weapons possession and evading arrest.

A man who was wanted out of Knoxville was arrested in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tomier Jashaud Lundy, 20, was on the TBI's most wanted list for first-degree murder, weapons possession and evading arrest. Officials announced they were looking for him and that he was on the most wanted list June 24.

On July 1, officials announced that the reward for finding Lundy was at $7,500. Then, on Aug. 13 they announced that he was apprehended.