Knoxville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for advertising child porn online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend 15 years in federal prison after federal authorities said he was convicted of advertising child pornography on the internet.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Daniel Logan Brown, 24, admitted he advertised child porn by circulating internet hyperlinks to others that linked to online data storage accounts where he had saved files. Documents filed in the case showed the accounts contained thousands of child porn files others were able to download.

Judge Thomas Varlan sentenced Brown to serve 180 months in federal prison for the crime as part of a plea deal. After being released, he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years and be required to register as a sex offender in any state he lives, works or attends school in. He is also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims of his crime.