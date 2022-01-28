Knoxville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for having and transporting child pornography

Authorities said Timothy Canady, 43, transported child pornography between states and traded links to it through social media.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for owning and transporting child pornography across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

They said Timothy Chad Canady, 43, was sentenced to 20 years as part of a plea agreement. As part of his sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life and will be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state he lives in, works or attends school.

According to a release, Canady transported child pornography "in interstate commerce" and possessed child pornography between November 2017 and February 2020. They also said he used social media to communicate with others and trade hyperlinks to child pornography.

Authorities said they found 640 images and 153 videos of child pornography in his possession, including "sadistic depictions portraying infants and toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct," according to a release from officials.

They said he had been paroled in June 2015 after he previously served 12 years of a 40-year sentence for facilitating felony murder and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery in a 2004 incident where authorities said he and another person tried to rob a victim in East Knoxville.