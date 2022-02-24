Knoxville man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for trying to use Bitcoin to hire killer online

Authorities said Nelson Paul Replogle, 60, was sentenced to 87 months followed by a 3-year period of supervised release.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison by federal judge Leon Jordan on Thursday, after authorities said he tried to hire a killer online, targeting his wife. He pleaded guilty in late October.

According to a release from authorities, Nelson Paul Replogle, 60, admitted to trying to contact a person on the dark web who purported to arrange murders-for-hire. He gave the would-be killer his wife's name and address, a description of her car and a specific date and time when she could be found and killed, according to his plea agreement.

He said that he wanted someone to kill her as she drove in her car on an errand to the veterinarian, according to court records.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the home to check on the wife's wellbeing, and FBI agents from the Knoxville office spoke with the Replogles. Both said they knew nothing about any plot, a complaint states.

In the plea agreement, he also said he asked the killing to look like a road rage incident or a carjacking incident. Authorities said he sent around $17,800 in Bitcoin in exchange for the supposed murder.

The Bitcoin wallets used in the transaction were Coinbase wallets, FBI headquarters authorities determined. Replogle owned the Coinbase account, according to court records.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation later learned about his attempt to arrange a murder and arrested Replogle. They said the intended victim was not harmed.