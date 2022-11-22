Knoxville man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 death of father

Josh Dozier was charged with murder after authorities said that 29-year-old Josh Dozier killed his father during a fight, Dean Dozier. Instead of the original murder charge, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The fight happened in Josh's South Knoxville apartment, and during the trial, prosecutors portrayed Josh as intent on killing his father while in a rage. However, the defense said Josh did not mean for his father to die during the confrontation.