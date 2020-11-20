x
Knoxville man to appear in court in triple killing

Desmon Rhea is accused of killing three women in March.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — In a wrenching month that saw the onset of COVID-19 and tornadoes that killed more than a dozen and destroyed entire Plateau neighborhoods, another terrible thing happened in March: Three Knoxville women were killed in what police say was a shooting spree by one man.

Desmon Rhea, 24, has been indicted in the triple-killing. He's to appear Friday in Knox County Criminal Court before Judge Scott Green.

Rhea is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Barbara Rogers, 57, and 55-year-old Mildred Blackwell, in the home they shared on Trousdale Road. Records suggest Rhea sometimes used that as an address as well as a nearby residence. 

He's also charged with killing Blackwell's daughter,  29-year-old Juliana White, was found shot to death on Division Street.

Rhea, who has a prior arrest record for violence against women, also is charged in the nine-count indictment with aggravated child endangerment, using a gun during a felony and the aggravated burglary of Rogers' home.

Rhea is being held in Knox County custody.

Desmon P. Rhea, accused of murdering three women in March.