Knoxville man to stand trial on charges he dragged pregnant girlfriend in vehicle, killed unborn child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Payton B. McCarty dragged his girlfriend twice with his vehicle last year, prosecutors allege. The second time proved fatal.

The 27-year-old faces trial starting Monday in Knox County Criminal Court on charges of felony murder, vehicular homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to prosecutors, he dragged Jashara Mitchell for nearly 100 feet from his speeding pickup in the middle of the night -- 2:45 a.m. -- June 16, 2022, on Atlantic Avenue in North Knoxville after they'd argued.

Mitchell was more than six months pregnant at the time.

Their unborn child -- a viable fetus at that point -- died. Mitchell, who is 4 feet 10 inches in height, suffered serious injuries.

According to Knox County prosecutors, the June incident was the second time he'd done that to Mitchell. They're asking Judge Steve Sword to allow them to present evidence to the jury of the first incident, which they allege took place in February 2022, just four months before.

As of Friday, the judge was pondering their request.

According to court records, McCarty quarreled with Mitchell the night of Feb. 18, 2022, also on Atlantic Avenue. The argument started inside the vehicle.

McCarty "became violent and punched her in the face twice and hit her with an auto tool on the left side of her head," records state.

Mitchell tried to get out.

McCarty, according to police, grabbed her and held on as he drove the vehicle "forwards and backwards in the driveway," refusing to let her go.

Police who responded to the scene saw visible injuries to her face and debris on the back of her clothing.

"The victim called for a passerby to call the police, which led to the suspect fleeing the scene," a warrant states.