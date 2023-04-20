Knoxville police searching for man wanted for burglary, theft and fraudulent use of credit card

The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching Jason Householder, 45, after an April 13 incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that they were searching for a man wanted for burglary, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

They said the charges stemmed from an incident that happened on April 13 in the parking lot of a Chapman Highway Walmart. They said the victim was an 86-year-old woman.

They said anyone with information on his location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They can be reached either online or by calling 865-215-7165.