Knoxville mayor: DA declined city request to release redacted footage of Austin-East HS shooting

Attorney General Charme Allen told the city the footage could not be released yet in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Wednesday said she is supporting releasing footage of Monday's deadly officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School to the public when it's legally allowed.

Kincannon said the city sent a request to Knox County Attorney General Charme Allen's office requesting a public release of redacted video footage of the shooting taken inside the school.

The mayor said Allen respectfully denied the request at this time, saying the video needed to be withheld to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation into the shooting and to protect the rights of anyone who might be charged as a result of the investigation.

Kincannon said a criminal court order governing the release of police videos in Knox County, on top of minors being present in the videos, complicates the situation.

"I hear and feel the frustration, pain and anguish as we grapple with the tragic shooting inside Austin-East High School," Kincannon said. "I support releasing any incident videos to the media & public as soon as it is legally allowed. I am committed to transparency and hope that a greater understanding of the circumstances of this tragedy will help our city heal."

The mayor's announcement came just hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new preliminary details about the shooting.

The TBI said early examination revealed the KPD officer that had been wounded in the shooting was not struck by a bullet fired from the student's handgun. The student, identified as 17-year-old Anthony Johnson Jr., was shot and killed in the incident.