KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mother accused of tampering evidence in the death of her 5-year-old daughter will appear in court Thursday.

Robin Howington, 36, appeared before a judge on Sept. 27 for less than two minutes in a bonded arraignment that consisted of the judge telling Howington that she needs to get a lawyer.

Howington’s daughter Destiny Oliver, 5, was shot and killed in her Fountain City home on Sept. 14. The shooting happened on Balsam Drive.

According to police, Howington initially told them she was sitting in the living room with Destiny and her 2-year-old son, when an unknown man came into her home and shot Destiny in the chest, then ran away.

Howington changed her story multiple times when she spoke to investigators about what happened, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant.

A warrant states Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene.

The warrant also mentions Howington refused to give investigators her phone and put it under water in hopes of destroying it. Documents state Howington feared the phone would have evidence of drug sales on it.

At this time, no one is in custody or charged in the shooting death of Oliver.

