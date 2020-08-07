Knoxville mom charged with felony murder in death of 5-year-old daughter

investigators said Robin Howington tried to deceive them and destroy evidence after her daughter, Destiny, was shot and killed in their Fountain City home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville mother now faces multiple charges, including felony murder, in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Robin Howington, 36, was arrested in September after her daughter, Destiny Oliver, was shot and killed in their Fountain City home.

She was initially charged with tampering with evidence after investigators said she changed her story several times as to what happened to Destiny.

An arrest warrant also said Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene and that she refused to give investigators her phone. Investigators said she put her phone underwater in hopes of destroying it. Documents state Howington feared the phone would have evidence of drug sales on it.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing in December and the case was sent to the grand jury for review.

This week, the grand jury returned an indictment against Howingtown for felony murder, aggravated child neglect, false report, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence.