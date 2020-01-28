KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville mother remembered her daughter Monday night on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Jessie Roberts was killed in March while sitting in the drive-thru at Krystal on Broadway in North Knoxville. The bullet came from a shooting around 450 feet away in front of a club called The Vibe.

The Vibe has since been shut down, but Roberts' mother, Charlene, is left with no answers as to who killed her daughter. She said she has no closure, no peace and no answers, all she's left with are memories.

"This is where we've been every holiday since March 31st," said Roberts. "I cry about it every day. I've cried all day today. Thanksgiving without her, Christmas without her, now her birthday."

Family reunited at Jessie's grave to wish her a happy birthday with a balloon release.

"All I have are memories, I have pictures and that is all," said Roberts.

Almost a year later, she is still begging for answers as to who fired the shots.

"Please someone speak up, go forth. I need this closure, her son needs it. I'm tired of looking at pictures. Please come forth."

Roberts said she's not the only one fighting.

"A seven year old should never have to carry their mom to the grave. Her son needs justice, he needs closure. He asks me on the daily, 'Nana is anyone in jail for killing my mama yet?' and I have to say no."

The former club is now a new business trying to make a positive change.

"I'm not going away I'm gonna continue to fight for justice for my baby. She deserves that," said Roberts.

The last time she heard from police was after Christmas. There were no new updates.

