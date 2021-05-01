Knoxville neighbors in one community, shook so much by recent violence they're scared to let their children play outside.

After a number of shooting over the past month or so neighbors in one Mechanicsville neighborhood are raising the alarm, scared for their life.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Some people in one Knoxville community are so scared they don’t let their children and grandchildren go outside.

Days after a 15-year-old was wounded in a drive by shooting, neighbors are tired of being silent and are speaking out.

“In the evening I wouldn’t recommend anyone walking here,” said Donyale Ramsey.

In what they say is just not a safe neighborhood anymore.

“In the last month it has been unsafe my has been shot up twice, almost lose your life because somebody doesn’t care about your life it’s really sad," she said.

House after house after house - you’ll find bullet, after bullet, after bullet.

“I have like 8 bullet holes right now in my home, it won’t change until something happens to them or until somebody gets killed," she said.

Scared to leave the house once the sun goes down.

““We used to go to the store at night, but we don’t do that anymore because there has been a lot of shooting over the past 3 weeks, it’s been kind of dangerous to really step out at certain hours," she said.

For one neighbor having to duck to take cover avoiding shots.

“I was in the house the first time and had to take cover," she said.

Leaning on prayer, just hoping to be ok.

“Pray, and ask god to protect me and my family while I’m here”

We reached out to the Knoxville police and they say they’re aware of what’s going on and they’re dedicating resources daily to this area.

Knoxville police say people often don't call police when they hear gunshots, but they say the more often people report things like that, the better data they have for where crime is happening.