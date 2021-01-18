Knoxville PD investigate reported vandalism at Mayor Kincannon's home

According to police, the suspect left the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a vandalism report at Mayor Indya Kincannon's home Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed the word “Death” spray-painted in black on the backside of a detached garage at Mayor Kincannon’s house.

A witness stated that he was walking his dog with his family when a male walked out from behind the detached garage.

The witness and Mayor Kincannon confronted the suspect, who ran to his car and fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the suspect left the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.