KPD asking for information in regards to recently convicted gang members

KPD said that it is believed that they were involved in other violent criminal acts within the city limits of Knoxville, to potentially include homicides.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said that eight Knoxville and Chattanooga gang members were convicted by a federal jury for drug, firearm, and money laundering offenses after a joint investigation, according to KPD.

The defendants, identified as Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, and Trevor Cox, 22, Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10 million in fines, a press release stated.

KPD's Criminal Investigations Division is asking for anyone with information regarding any of their involvement in other serious criminal offenses to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.