KPD: Officer placed on leave after being arrested for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended after he was arrested for domestic assault.

Officer Charles Roach, who has been with KPD since 2014, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, according to a police report.

Officers responded to a house on Castalie Lane around 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they learned Roach woke the victim and the children and started screaming that the victim was "a horrible mother."

The victim then asked for their phone and Roach told the victim he threw it in the backyard. The victim looked through the backyard and couldn't find the cellphone. The victim attempted to call 911 on an IPad but was not able to.

The victim then took the children into a bathroom and locked the door to get away from Roach. Roach then broke the door frame and threw the victim's phone into the bathroom.

The victim told officers that Roach's actions scared them so they called 911. The victim and Roach both admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night.

Roach told officers that it was not a physical dispute, only a verbal one.