KPD: Three teens arrested after reports of suspected car burglaries

Police said they found a stolen car parked at an apartment complex, as well as two guns and drug paraphernalia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said three teens were arrested Tuesday after responding to calls in the morning about two people in a silver sedan who were testing car door handles in the Trace Court area.

They said later in the day, they received similar calls from the area of the Greenbrier Ridge Apartments. While investigating those calls, officers found a car stolen out of the Brentway Circle area. According to a release, an 18-year-old woman was in the backseat of the car.

She was identified as Teanna Giles and was taken into custody. Police also said they found a "large stockpile of property in the back of the car." Two males who matched the descriptions provided in the first call were also found nearby, on Yosemite Trail.

Those two males were identified as Kristian Jacobsen, 18, and a 15-year-old male juvenile.

KPD also said after searching the car, they found several items taken during car burglaries in Knoxville, as well as items from other break-ins reported to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Police also said they found two guns and drug paraphernalia.