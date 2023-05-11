x
Crime

KPD: Man arrested for second-degree murder after body found on Knoxville bridge

The Knoxville Police Department arrested Jayshawn Williams in connection with the death of Travis Brown.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police arrested a man wanted for the second-degree murder of Travis Brown, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 

KPD identified Jayshaw Williams as a person of interest last week. Police arrested him Wednesday night at a gas station on Seiver Avenue.

Brown was found dead on the Broadway bridge between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue on May 3. Detectives believe he was the victim of foul play, KPD said. 

Williams was in possession of narcotics, including suspected heroin and meth, when he was arrested. Police transported him to the hospital before being booked because he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, KPD said. 

