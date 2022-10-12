KPD: Two charged for selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment

Knoxville Police Dept. investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment following an "extensive investigation" that included controlled buys.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after Knoxville Police Department officers discovered they were distributing crack cocaine from an apartment, according to a release from KPD.

32-year-old James Howell and 41-year-old Darnell Bergman were both charged with the sale and delivery of cocaine, KPD said.

KPD's Organized Crime Unit, with assistance from Special Operations Squad personnel, executed a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments at 110 Hall of Fame Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to KPD.

While searching the apartment, investigators found crack cocaine, items for manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine, a handheld metal detector and numerous two-way radios, KPD said.

The apartment was the subject of an ongoing investigation based on information from patrol officers as well as citizen complaints about drug sales, according to KPD.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment following an "extensive investigation" that included controlled buys, KPD said.