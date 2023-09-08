KPD: Five people arrested after suspected overdose death

Knoxville Police Department officers found 45 grams of crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and six guns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested five people Thursday after multiple drugs were found in a house, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The search warrant was conducted at a home in the 1500 block of Minnesota Avenue on Thursday, according to KPD.

Officials found approximately 45 grams of crack cocaine as well as heroin and methamphetamine. Additionally, a total of six firearms were seized, including an AR-style pistol that was stolen during a Knox County home burglary, KPD said.

Allan Brown, Quentin McClain, Karen Davis and Michael Frances Garcia were arrested and charged with multiple charges involving the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.

Adrian Thomas was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

KPD detectives obtained the warrant as a result of an investigation of a suspected overdose death in June.