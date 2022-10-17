KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space

Knoxville Police Department officers found 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in 35-year-old Donald Parton's car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street. The car fled from officers and was later found wrecked at Olive Street and Bethel Avenue, KPD said.

The driver, Donald Parton, was spotted by officers but ran from them. He was later found hiding in the crawl space of a home on Ben Hur Avenue, according to KPD.

KPD said Parton was taken into custody and admitted to ditching a gun while he was running from officers. The loaded gun was recovered on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the backyard of a home on Ben Hur Avenue.

Parton, who has multiple prior felony convictions, was charged with schedule I drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony evading arrest.