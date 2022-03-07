KPD: Man found dead from gunshot wound

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the railroad tracks in the 200 block of Humes Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Monday morning in Knoxville.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the area of E. Jackson Avenue and Morgan Street around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim, KPD said.

Officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the railroad tracks in the 200 block of Humes Street, according to KPD.

The victim, who has not yet been identified and is believed to be homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for identification and further examination. Investigators and Crime Lab personnel processed the scene throughout the morning and continue to canvas for any additional evidence or leads, according to KPD.