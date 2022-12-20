KPD investigating after finding man who later died from gunshot wounds in East Knoxville

KPD said officers were on a call in the area when they heard several gunshots nearby. They searched the area and found the man, according to a release.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were investigating after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds in East Knoxville on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m.

They said officers were in the area of Walter P. Taylor Homes when they heard gunshots nearby. They said they searched the area and found the man with gunshot wounds on Taylor Homes Road.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a release from KPD.

They said no suspect information was immediately available and they were still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Information about the victim's identity was also not available.