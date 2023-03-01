KPD makes seven DUI arrests over New Year's holiday, no fatal crashes reported

The Knoxville Police Department said they conducted 16 total crash investigations during the New Year's holiday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said during the New Year's holiday, they spent more resources watching for dangerous driving from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of New Years Day.

During that time, they said they made seven DUI arrests and conducted 16 total crash investigations. They said there were five crashes with injuries during the holiday, but no fatal crashes were reported.

However, they said they issued 153 warning citations and 157 regular citations when they spotted dangerous drivers. They helped 34 motorists during the holiday as well, KPD said.

"We are happy to report that there were very minimal crashes with injury and no fatal crashes," KPD said on social media.