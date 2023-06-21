KPD searching for two burglars who broke into home in Fountain City

According to Knoxville Police, when the victim returned home, she saw two men who had broke into her home. Both men ran with one shoving the victim onto the ground.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it is investigating a home burglary after a woman in Fountain City said she was attacked by two men wearing black hoodies.

According to KPD, it happened Tuesday afternoon at an address on Fair Drive. The victim had left her home around noon and returned 30 minutes later. When she went inside, she heard a man's voice and saw a man run out of the garage towards the tree line. Another man also wearing all black ran at her, shoved her down and ran out the front door of her home.

KPD said the victim described one of the suspects with a beard with gray or silver streaks running down each side. The other suspect was described with a deep voice and possibly a tattoo on his right hand. The victim said she had not seen either suspect before in the neighborhood before yesterday.