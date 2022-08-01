KPD: No one hurt after shooting incident at Knoxville McDonald's

Individuals say they were standing near the door of the McDonald's when an SUV pulled into the parking lot, waited several minutes and then fired two shots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is safe after shots were fired at a McDonald's in Fountain City.

Police officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to 5055 N. Broadway around 10:45 p.m. on Friday after a reported shooting incident, according to KPD.

Three individuals say they were standing near the door of the McDonald's when a dark blue SUV pulled into the parking lot, KPD said.

After several minutes, two shots were reportedly fired from the SUV at the victims and the McDonald's, according to KPD.