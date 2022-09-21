KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot on Kenner Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department.

At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious wounds that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to KPD.

Officers found a loaded handgun and several spent shell casings near the victim. Multiple apartments within the complex were damaged by gunfire as well, KPD said.