KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot on Kenner Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department.

At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. 

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious wounds that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to KPD. 

Officers found a loaded handgun and several spent shell casings near the victim. Multiple apartments within the complex were damaged by gunfire as well, KPD said.  

The shooting remains under investigation by KPD's Violent Crime Unit. Anyone with information should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward. 

