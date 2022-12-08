KPD: One dead, one hurt after shooting in East Knoxville

The shooting occurred at a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. While en route, officers were flagged down by two different cars with gunshot victims inside at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue, according to KPD.

KPD said it was determined that both victims had fled from the home on Lay Avenue.

The two victims, both adult men, were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. One victim was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition, according to KPD.

"The suspects were described as two Black males with thin builds," KPD said in a press release regarding the shooting.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. The investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses, KPD said.