KPD: Two gunshot victims found Sunday afternoon after shooting in Morningside Gardens area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that two gunshot victims were found after a shooting believed to have happened in the Morningside Gardens area.
They said that both victims were taken to a hospital, one with possible life-threatening wounds. They said the other victim had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. They said one of the victims was found in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Randolph Street, and the other was found on Van Gilder Street.
They said that the KPD Homicide Unit was investigating, and anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 865-215-7165.