KPD: Uber driver carjacked by passengers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people carjacked an Uber driver while he was taking them to an apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

30-year-old Cody McClure picked up two people from a downtown restaurant and was taking them to the Green Hills Apartments when one passenger grabbed him and told him to stop the car, KPD said.

While on Riverside Drive, the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at McClure, demanded his phone and then drove away in the gold 2009 Honda Civic, according to KPD.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the carjacking.