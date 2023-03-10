KPD warns about scammers pretending to be officers on the phone

The Knoxville Police Department said scammers may say that the victim has a warrant out and say they need to p[ay a fine to make it go away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning people about scams where a caller may pretend to be an officer with the department.

They said that during these scam calls, the scammer may tell victims that they have a warrant out for their arrest. To make the warrant go away, they tell victims they need to pay a fine.

KPD said Friday that they learned about a surge in these kinds of scam calls, and posted a reminder online that no legitimate law enforcement agency or representative would call people to request money.

They said anyone who receives a scam call where scammers pretend to be KPD officers should immediately hang up. They said people should then report the call by dialing 865-215-7268.