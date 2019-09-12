KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department found a man's body when they responded to reports of a person lying in the grass on Dec. 8, according to authorities.

The body was found lying between buildings at the North Ridge apartment complex, on Geta Road in North Knoxville, according to authorities. They arrived at 10:22 p.m.

Investigators and forensic technicians also responded to the scene, after the body was found. They are currently investigating the cause of the man's death and are working to identify him.

